Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.26. Eagle Materials reported earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $8.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $9.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $10.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.33.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.31. The company had a trading volume of 504,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,799. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.13. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $153.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,500 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $437,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,845.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,089 shares of company stock worth $6,969,174 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

