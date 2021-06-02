Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Post $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will report $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.94. 22,341,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,463,900. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.12. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

