Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will announce sales of $73.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.05 million to $73.59 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $41.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $276.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.90 million to $290.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $255.78 million, with estimates ranging from $211.85 million to $299.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on LGND shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGND opened at $113.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.50. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

