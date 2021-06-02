Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Post -$1.84 EPS

Equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.06). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.65) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($6.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($1.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. The company had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 314,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,222. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.00.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,053,000 after buying an additional 182,088 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,130 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,069,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,324,000 after buying an additional 72,719 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,229,000 after buying an additional 34,709 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 95.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,101,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.