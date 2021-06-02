Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will announce sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $6.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

NYSE:ROK opened at $267.89 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $200.60 and a twelve month high of $275.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,976 shares of company stock worth $3,990,093 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

