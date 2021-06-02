Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will report sales of $1.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.93 billion. The Clorox posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $176.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $175.55 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,164,000 after acquiring an additional 70,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,684,000 after acquiring an additional 44,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

