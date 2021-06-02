Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to post $1.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the lowest is $1.85 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $7.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion.

WAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $753,603.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at $647,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974 over the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after buying an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,644,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,553,000 after buying an additional 776,821 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAB opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.51. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $86.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

