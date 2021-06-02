Zacks: Analysts Expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will post $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $919.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $6.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $5.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.94) earnings per share.

DDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of DDS opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $152.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $99,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,558. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,164,700. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

