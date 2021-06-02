Zacks: Analysts Expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.34. Fiserv posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $114.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,293,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,026. The firm has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.