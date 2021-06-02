Zacks: Analysts Expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.53 Billion

Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will post $5.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.87 billion. McDonald’s posted sales of $3.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year sales of $22.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.13 billion to $23.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $23.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.96 billion to $25.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $233.24 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $174.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

