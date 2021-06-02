Zacks: Analysts Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will report $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.40. Quaker Chemical posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 619%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of KWR traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.74. The company had a trading volume of 97,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,230. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $167.47 and a 52-week high of $301.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,632. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

