Zacks: Analysts Expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to Post $2.24 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will announce $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.28. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

NYSE:THG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.03. The stock had a trading volume of 141,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,123. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

