Zacks: Analysts Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.96. TransUnion reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $106.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $110.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,341 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TransUnion by 13.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,233 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in TransUnion by 21.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,207,000 after acquiring an additional 762,859 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in TransUnion by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,435,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,221,000 after acquiring an additional 739,589 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 41.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,278,000 after acquiring an additional 808,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

