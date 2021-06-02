Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to announce sales of $241.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.20 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $175.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $908.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $878.26 million to $920.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.13 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.20.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $410.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $444.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.