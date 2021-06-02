Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to report $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.38. Endo International reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Endo International by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endo International by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,036. Endo International has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.18.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

