Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.72 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to announce sales of $27.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.21 billion and the lowest is $25.31 billion. Facebook reported sales of $18.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $115.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.88 billion to $122.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $139.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.88 billion to $148.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upped their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,864,753 shares of company stock worth $567,340,894 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $329.13 on Wednesday. Facebook has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $333.78. The firm has a market cap of $933.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.90.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

