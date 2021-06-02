Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report sales of $104.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.26 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $129.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $421.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.07 million to $427.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $426.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.98 million to $437.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

HALL opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

