Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Equities analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to announce $2.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.57 billion and the highest is $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $10.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $10.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,920 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,911 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $207.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $99.27 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 140.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

