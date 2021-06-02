Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.68. Summit Materials reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens increased their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

SUM opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.34. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.