Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.85. Synaptics posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Synaptics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Synaptics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Synaptics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SYNA stock traded up $2.81 on Wednesday, reaching $129.23. 1,308,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,795. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. Synaptics has a one year low of $55.59 and a one year high of $146.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.46.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

