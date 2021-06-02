Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $880.82 Million

Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report $880.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $799.10 million and the highest is $943.90 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $694.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vail Resorts.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTN. Truist Securities increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.64.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $332.86 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $172.88 and a 1-year high of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,188.79 and a beta of 1.30.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.