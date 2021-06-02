Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will report $225.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.80 million and the lowest is $212.70 million. Bally’s posted sales of $28.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 679.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year sales of $958.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $906.40 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.95 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $75.92.

In related news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925 in the last 90 days. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,886,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,542,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,502,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

