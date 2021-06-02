Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.08). BioLineRx posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioLineRx.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

BLRX opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.00. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 115.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

