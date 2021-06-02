Zacks: Brokerages Expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. Core-Mark posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on CORE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at $690,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Core-Mark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Core-Mark by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Core-Mark by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Core-Mark by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CORE stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.45. 654,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $47.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

