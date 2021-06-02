Zacks: Brokerages Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report sales of $53.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.88 million and the lowest is $53.50 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $51.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $213.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.30 million to $214.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $208.34 million, with estimates ranging from $206.17 million to $210.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 10.16%.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $783.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.98. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.32 and a 1-year high of $60.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

