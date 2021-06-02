Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will report sales of $4.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.53 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $18.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $18.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.75 billion to $23.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Shares of MA stock opened at $359.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $356.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.45.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,290,758,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

