Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.49. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Desjardins cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBA opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.76, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $32.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.1723 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 86.39%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

