Zacks: Brokerages Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will announce earnings per share of $1.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. SYNNEX reported earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

SNX traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $126.49. 199,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,042. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $582,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,017 shares of company stock worth $4,417,123. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

