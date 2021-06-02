Zano (ZANO) 1-Day Volume Hits $197,105.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Zano has a market capitalization of $33.70 million and approximately $197,105.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $3.16 or 0.00008400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zano has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,593.09 or 0.99954402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00041842 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00012491 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.95 or 0.01164445 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.70 or 0.00544264 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.08 or 0.00417642 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00088834 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,696,287 coins and its circulating supply is 10,666,787 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

