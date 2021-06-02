ZCore (ZCR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $380,806.97

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZCore has a market capitalization of $380,806.97 and $613.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZCore Profile

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,842,474 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

