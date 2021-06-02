Zel (ZEL) Market Cap Hits $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.00437378 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.37 or 0.00296790 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00159605 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014888 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004316 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

