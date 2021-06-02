Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 964.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,373 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,834 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 534,373 shares in the company, valued at $31,661,600.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $498,800.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,019,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,243.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,139 shares of company stock valued at $8,602,611. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

