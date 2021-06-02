ZEON One Day Trading Volume Reaches $128,416.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, ZEON has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $16.92 million and approximately $128,416.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00082645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00021416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.24 or 0.01034611 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,675.39 or 0.09669856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00052717 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

