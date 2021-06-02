Zero (ZER) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25,410.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Zero has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $25,410.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000504 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.17 or 0.00437860 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.98 or 0.00298657 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00158630 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014809 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004918 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,071,905 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.