Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $309,026.70 and approximately $628.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00082296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00021289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.20 or 0.01024561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,595.25 or 0.09587558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00051262 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

