Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Research Coverage Started at CICC Research

Analysts at CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ZH stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76. Zhihu has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.97 million. Research analysts expect that Zhihu will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZH. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

