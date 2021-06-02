Zigcoin (ZIG) Price Reaches $0.0634 on Major Exchanges

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0634 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $7.76 million and $584,894.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zigcoin has traded up 42.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00081463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00021191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $390.36 or 0.01046502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.78 or 0.09642446 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00052592 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,429,840 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.