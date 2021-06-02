Zilla Market Capitalization Achieves $222,539.29 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a total market cap of $222,539.29 and approximately $3,624.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00082335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00021251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.28 or 0.01030581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.02 or 0.09582745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00052265 BTC.

Zilla Profile

ZLA is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

