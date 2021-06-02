Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $132.51 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00127194 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002617 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.54 or 0.00887987 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000065 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,631,307,002 coins and its circulating supply is 11,339,839,849 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

