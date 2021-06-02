ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Zip Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIP in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

