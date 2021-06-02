ZKSwap Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $169.31 million and $22.07 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00002287 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00069719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.74 or 0.00284694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00186269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.21 or 0.01254120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,571.67 or 1.00208676 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00032858 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

