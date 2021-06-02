Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,856 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zoetis by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after buying an additional 1,178,470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after buying an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,474,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $174.19 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.40 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James upped their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

