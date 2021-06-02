Zoo Token (ZOOT) Trading 51.4% Lower Over Last Week

Zoo Token (CURRENCY:ZOOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, Zoo Token has traded 51.4% lower against the dollar. One Zoo Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoo Token has a total market capitalization of $11.53 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00069704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.61 or 0.00283039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00185639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.33 or 0.01197664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,006.89 or 0.99970178 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00033160 BTC.

Zoo Token Coin Profile

Zoo Token’s official Twitter account is @ZooTokenio

