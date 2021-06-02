Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $362.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s previous close.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.36.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $327.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $196.10 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 20,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.72, for a total transaction of $6,694,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,694,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,133 shares of company stock valued at $93,321,676 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 54,730 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after buying an additional 34,153 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.