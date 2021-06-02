Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Lowered to $495.00 at BTIG Research

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $550.00 to $495.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.04% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.56.

ZM opened at $327.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.65, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $196.10 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.20.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 37,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.52, for a total transaction of $12,511,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,133 shares of company stock valued at $93,321,676 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after buying an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after buying an additional 1,804,237 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,032,000 after buying an additional 1,351,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

