ZrCoin Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $934,979.12 and approximately $57,103.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00070310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.87 or 0.00283230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00187111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.07 or 0.01252155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,317.20 or 0.99828828 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00032807 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

