ZumCoin (ZUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $205,977.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000162 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

