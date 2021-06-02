ZUSD Market Capitalization Tops $1.47 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $807,962.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00069704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $107.61 or 0.00283039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00185639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.33 or 0.01197664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,006.89 or 0.99970178 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00033160 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

