-$0.07 EPS Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo acquired 925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 2,117.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 535,964 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RADI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.03. 313,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,608. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Radius Global Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases rooftops, wireless towers, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 7,189 leases situated on 5,427 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

