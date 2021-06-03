$0.08 EPS Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 48.84%.

BHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 19th.

In other news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $572,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHR opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $300.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.92. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.